Edmonton was named a top trending travel destination this winter

As Canada’s northernmost major city, YEG sure knows how to do winter well, and a new report shows that the city is becoming a go-to destination for winter travel.

Airbnb has revealed its 2024 Winter Travel Report, and Edmonton was among the 10 Canadian travel destinations popular with those seeking an escape to a winter wonderland.

The vacation rental company offered various reasons for Edmonton’s rising popularity, including its abundance of winter festivals and easy access to winter recreation.

Edmonton was the only destination from Alberta to make this year’s list.

“Edmonton knows how to embrace winter – and Canadians from coast to coast are joining them,” Airbnb said.

“Coupled with its vibrant downtown, diverse dining options, and easy access to the nearby river valley for winter sports, Edmonton is becoming a go-to spot for both locals and visitors looking for a lively winter escape.”

Ski towns and big city destinations dominated the list of domestic trending destinations. Other spots in Canada to make the cut included:

Blue Mountain, Ontario

Trois-Rivières, Québec

Kamloops, British Columbia

Orford, Quebec

Toronto, Ontario

North Bay, Ontario

Mont-Tremblant, Québec

Vancouver, British Columbia

Moncton, New Brunswick

From the Silver Skate Festival to the Flying Canoe Volant, Edmonton has many fantastic events and magical winter festivals to help break up the cold months. We love to see the recognition, even if we’re not quite ready for heaps of snow!