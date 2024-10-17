Edmonton is about to get CHILLY with a 25C temperature swing

You’ll want to get out and enjoy the final few days of mild autumn weather this week, as Edmonton is set to see some bitterly cold temperatures in the coming days.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Edmonton is set to see some extra-frosty weather soon, but not before one last blast of heat.

Today’s high is forecast to be 10°C and mainly sunny. The temperature will then dip to an overnight low of 0°C tonight.

Things will warm up in YEG tomorrow, with a daytime high of 11°C and an overnight low of 6°C. The hotspot of the week will come on Saturday with a stunning high of 19°C and a low of 4°C.

Looking ahead to next week, however, temperatures will begin to take a tumble. Monday’s high is forecast to reach just 3°C, and overnight, it will be frosty with a low of -6°C.

When you do the math between Saturday’s high and Monday’s overnight low, that’s a temperature swing of 25 Celsius degrees. It’s time to bundle up!

With chillier temperatures on the way, now is an excellent time to check out our ultimate list of fall and Halloween things to do in Alberta—get out and enjoy before it gets too cold!

With files from Laine Mitchell