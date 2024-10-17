Oilers making one change to lineup ahead of first road trip

The Edmonton Oilers finally got in the win column this week with a 4-3 OT victory over the Philadelphia Flyers and it seems they will not tinker much with a winning lineup.

With the team embarking on their first road trip of the new season, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch revealed the lineup he will be running with tonight as the team prepares for a winless Nashville Predators squad.

The controversial decision to keep Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid on the same line will last at least another game. Those two were absolutely essential in Tuesday night’s victory, setting up the tying goal in the dying minutes of regulation and then teaming up for the game-winner in OT.

880 CHED’s Bob Stauffer had the lines from this morning’s skate.

The @EdmontonOilers in Nashville Draisaitl-McDavid-Hyman

Podkolzin-RNH-Arvidsson

Skinner-Henrique-Brown

Janmark-Ryan-Perry Ekholm-Bouchard

Nurse-Stecher

Kulak-Emberson Pickard (in starter's net) — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) October 17, 2024

The second line of Vasily Podkolzin, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Viktor Arvidsson were a bit too quiet against the Flyers, but they will stick together to start tonight’s game. It’s a bit difficult to tinker up top when that third line was so good in their first game together.

Against the Flyers, Jeff Skinner, Adam Henrique, and Connor Brown combined for two goals and an assist. While Skinner was acquired as a top-six forward, nobody will complain if he can help the team get more depth scoring.

On the blueline, things will also remain the same. Troy Stecher will play on the second-pairing with Darnell Nurse once again after an impressive showing that included an electrifying fight against Sean Couturier that sparked the Oilers into making the comeback.

The only change for Knoblauch’s team is that Calvin Pickard will get the nod between the pipes. The 32-year-old backup goaltender struggled in his first appearance of the season last week, allowing five goals on 20 shots against the Chicago Blackhawks.

It’s a bit of an earlier start than Oilers fans are used to as puck drop will be at 6 pm MT on Sportsnet.