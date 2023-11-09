When it comes to international rankings, Edmonton doesn’t typically crack the top of the list; however, a new report by Expedia shows that the city is one of the world’s top spots for those looking to take in a concert.

With venues such as Rogers Place and Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton has seen countless world-famous acts pass through the city, and its relatively affordable hotel prices put Edmonton at the top of the global list for travellers.

Expedia Group recently released Unpack ’24, a report based on a survey of 20,000 travellers, revealing key trends in 2023 that we can expect to see in the new year. The report includes data from travellers across Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo.

You might also like: McDonald's taking reports of bed bugs "very seriously" after an incident in Alberta eatery

Oilers have spoken to Canadiens about goalie trade: report

The Canada Revenue Agency is hiring in Alberta and some jobs pay over $70K

“These insights shape our travel forecasts, revealed in Unpack ’24, enabling our travellers to be the first to discover and book the most desired trips before they become well-beaten paths,” said Jon Gieselman, president of Expedia Brands.

Undoubtedly, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour were two of the biggest tours this year, and people were willing to travel far to see their favourite performers.

“Nearly 70% of survey respondents say they are more likely to travel to a concert outside their own town, with over 40% saying they’d travel for a concert as an excuse to visit a new place,” states the report.

Thirty percent of travellers said they’d travel outside their city for a concert “because tickets were cheaper elsewhere.”

Top tour destinations include Edmonton, Mexico City, and Kuala Lumpur. These three cities were singled out for being on the tour itineraries of the world’s most prominent artists while offering hotel rooms for less than $150 a night on average.

Rumours flying about Taylor Swift bringing her Eras Tour to Commonwealth Stadium all but confirm YEG’s status as a concert hotspot.

With global tours from the world’s biggest acts in the pipeline, music tourism is set to rise next year, Expedia noted.

“In 2024 we expect gig-getaways to boom further,” confirms Liseli Sitali, director of Music Partnerships at Expedia Group. “Music lovers will be travelling farther, turning their gig night into a long weekend, and be on the lookout for affordable alternative destinations to go and watch live music.”

Other trends Expedia Group looked into included TV travel inspo, dry tripping, and “destination dupes.”