From destination dupes to dry tripping: These are the biggest travel trends for 2024

It’s been a busy year for travel as people flocked to see Taylor Swift in concert and visited destinations made famous by hit TV shows like HBO’s The White Lotus.

Expedia Group just released Unpack ’24, a report based on a survey of 20,000 travellers, revealing key trends in 2023 that we can expect to see in the new year. The report includes data from travellers across Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo.

“These insights shape our travel forecasts, revealed in Unpack ’24, enabling our travellers to be the first to discover and book the most desired trips before they become well-beaten paths,” said Jon Gieselman, president of Expedia Brands.

From TV travel inspo to dry tripping, these are the emerging trends that will have people packing their suitcases in 2024.

TV-inspired travel

Forget travel brochures — people turn to TV shows and movies for travel inspiration. Set in Hawaii and Sicily, The White Lotus certainly had viewers dreaming about luxury resorts, while Netflix’s Wednesday had people adding Romania to their travel list.

“More than half of travellers say they’ve researched or booked a trip to a destination after seeing it on a TV show or movie, and one in four admit that TV shows and films are even more influential on their travel plans than they were before,” stated the report. “In fact, travellers say TV shows influence their travel decisions more than Instagram, TikTok and podcasts.”

Other popular filming locations include Malta (Gladiator 2), Paris (Emily in Paris season four), Scottish Highlands (Outlander), London, Bath and Windsor in the UK (Bridgerton and The Crown), and Korea (Squid Game).

Destination dupes

To cut down on travel costs, people are heading to “destination dupes” for a more affordable alternative. Travellers get more bang for their buck while visiting places that are “a little unexpected” and “every bit as delightful as the tried-and-true destinations travellers love.”

“The 2024 destination dupes all experienced a notable uptick in searches over the past year,” according to the report.

Some popular spots include:

Taipei (dupe for Seoul)

Pattaya (dupe for Bangkok)

Paros (dupe for Santorini)

Curaçao (dupe for St. Martin)

Perth (dupe for Sydney)

Tour tourism

There’s no doubt that Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour were some of the biggest tours this year — and people were willing to travel far to see their favourite performers.

“Nearly 70% of survey respondents say they are more likely to travel to a concert outside their own town, with over 40% saying they’d travel for a concert as an excuse to visit a new place,” states the report.

Thirty percent of travellers said they’d travel outside their city for a concert “because tickets were cheaper elsewhere.”

Top tour destinations include Kuala Lumpur, Edmonton, and Mexico City.

Dry tripping

As more people embrace the low- or alcohol-free lifestyle, the travel industry also caters to this changing preference. As a result, you’re more likely to find hotels with minibars “with zero-proof options or offering mocktail-making experiences.”

Among participants, 40% said they’re likely to book a detox trip in 2024, while 50% said they’d be interested in staying in hotels with alcohol-free beverage options.

“One in four say the top reason for drinking less on vacation is to stay in control and feel better emotionally and physically, and surprisingly, attending sporting events was the top reason travellers said they’d be likely to reduce alcohol consumption while travelling,” states the report.

Vibe check

It’s all about the vibe.

Whether retro or super modern, hotels have to pass the vibe check. According to Hotels.com, the number of reviews mentioning “vibe” has increased “an average of 1,090% year over year, and nine out of 10 travellers say the vibe of a hotel is important when booking.”

Any occasion

As people plan more trips with family and friends in 2024, one in four said they’re also more likely to look for “any excuse” to plan a getaway with loved ones. Occasions can include puppymoons or first-date-iversaries. People are also more likely to celebrate retirement, a new job, a promotion, or even quitting a job by going on a trip.

All about amenities

People are more likely to book properties with outdoor amenities, according to Vrbo. With the popularity of pickleball, it’s no surprise that vacation homes with pickleball courts are highly sought after.

“Survey data shows that 42% of travellers book vacation homes with amenities they either cannot afford to have at home or that they want to try out before they buy themselves,” stated the report. “Furthermore, nearly 30% say they would choose a vacation home with outdoor amenities, so they’d never have to leave the property.”

Other in-demand amenities include cold plunges, hot tubs, and saunas; fire pits, barbecues, or outdoor kitchens; ping-pong tables, padel tennis courts, and lawn games; and homes with access to fruit trees or a vegetable patch.