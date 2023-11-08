McDonald's taking reports of bed bugs "very seriously" after an incident in Alberta eatery

Going out to grab some fast food is a guilty pleasure for some, but be warned, you might just get more than you bargained for.

A McDonald’s location in Edmonton is getting some heat after a video posted on Reddit appeared to show bugs on one of its seats.

The video posted to Reddit by user jonthree was allegedly taken at the McDonald’s location at Meadowlark at 15730-87th Avenue.

The Reddit user added that they had told a manager about the bugs but that the manager “didn’t care.”

Reddit users were quick to speculate that the bug in the video was a bed bug and where it could have come from.

“Probably fell off a customer. Can’t see a McDonald’s booth as prime feeding territory,” one user suggested.

“If it’s not a hard plastic seat, I won’t sit in it. Pretty much the same reason why I’ll never go to a movie theatre,” another added.

“That’s disgusting,” another said.

McDonald’s Responds

McDonald’s Canada provided a statement to Dished on behalf of McDonald’s Canada franchisee DJ Sharma, who said the incident in question was being taken “very seriously.”

“As a local business owner, the safety and well-being of my employees and guests is my absolute priority,” Sharma said in the written statement.

“I must emphasize that situations like this are extremely rare as we carry out daily thorough cleaning routines of the entire restaurant as well as having rigorous protocols in place to prevent and eliminate pests.”

“While this is very much an isolated incident, we still took it very seriously by taking immediate additional action, including urgent and thorough cleaning and further pest control visits by third-party experts,” they added.