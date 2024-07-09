Edmonton's on track to break multiple heat records this week

A heatwave that has settled in Edmonton and much of Alberta is smashing heat records, and the city is on track to break even more this week.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a heat warning for the city earlier this week as temperatures climbed beyond 30°C for the first time in 2024. Yesterday was the hottest July 8th on record, with the mercury climbing to 32.6°C

Forecasters are predicting a high of 34°C today, which, if we reach it, could surpass the all-time record of 34.1°C set in 2015.

Tomorrow is predicted to be the hottest day of the week, with a sweltering 36°C, well beyond the previous record set in 2001, when the temperature hit 33°C.

Thankfully, there’s some relief in the forecast for Wednesday evening.

While the overnight low of 20°C will likely still make for an uncomfortable sleep, a chance of showers in the forecast will certainly help to cool the pavement.

The rest of the week looks hot but not quite record-breaking, and more relief is on the way this weekend. Saturday looks to be rainy with a high of 23°C.

ECCC issues heat warnings when very high-temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

If you’re looking for ways to stay cool this week, we’ve got you covered. Check out our roundup of ways to keep cool in Edmonton when you’re tired of the heat.