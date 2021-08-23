It’s a fresh new week, and why not spend it checking out some events in the city. Here are 8 things to do in Edmonton this week: August 23 to 29.

From exploring Edmonton’s past and checking out some rides to getting lost in a massive corn maze, here are some things to keep you busy this week.

What: Located on the second floor of the museum lobby, Abandoned Alberta displays the stunning beauty of old buildings scattered across the province. Enjoy the wonder and curiosity about those who have gone before us and the lives they lived with this exhibit.

When: Now until September

Time: Wednesday to Sunday 10 am to 4 pm, closed Monday and Tuesday

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: Free

What: Get a little lost and have lots of fun at the same time. The Edmonton Corn Maze has a revamped structure for the season, so get out there and enjoy it. Check out the sunflowers while you are there too. It’s a perfect event for an August day.

When: Now until October 16

Time: Monday to Saturday: 10 am to 8 pm, Sunday 1 to 5 pm

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Cost: Purchase tickets online or in-person

What: The immersive digital art exhibition touring around the world has landed at the Edmonton EXPO Centre. Experience Van Gogh’s masterpieces in a stunning new way.

When: Now until September 26

Time: Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 10 pm, Thursday to Saturday 9 am to 11 pm, Sunday 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre, 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $36.85-$41.61, purchase online

What: Looking to get spooky? Take a ghostly walk through Old Strathcona, with stops in front of certain buildings, houses, and shops that have reported ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. It’s a unique thing to do in Edmonton before the warmth of August leaves us.

When: Now until September 4

Time: Wednesday to Sunday, 7 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $16.93 – $22.23, purchase online

What: Travel back in time and walk among the largest creatures to ever call Earth their home in Expedition: Dinosaur. Step into the shoes of paleontologists and archeologists as you travel through time for the fun and excitement of fossil discovery.

When: Now until October 11, 2021

Where: TELUS World of Science (1211 142 Street NW, Edmonton)

Cost: $15.45- $19.95. Tickets can be purchased here.

What: From professional artists, amateurs, and students, the Whyte Avenue Art Walk has dazzling pieces from local artists.

When: Now until August 1, 2021

Time: Friday 3 pm to 8, Saturday and Sunday 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 10411 82 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: Free entry with a donation to the Edmonton Food Bank

What: Immerse yourself in Daft Punk’s 28-year career with beloved hits like Face to Face, Around the World and Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger and so many more.

When: Now until September 4, 2021

Time: Friday and Saturday 7 pm

Where: Telus World of Science – 11211 142 Street NW, Edmonton

Cost: $14.95, purchase online

What: Wander through Edmonton’s past, and have loads of fun while you are at it. Nestled on 64 acres of forested parkland along the river valley, Fort Edmonton Park has plenty of classic games, carnival food and exhibits. It’s a prime thing to do in Edmonton this week for August 23 to 29.

When: Now until September 6, 2021

Time: Wednesday to Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Fort Edmonton Park –7000 143 Street NW, Edmonton

Cost: $20.90-$26.20, purchase online