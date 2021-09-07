FoodRestaurant Openings

This popular downtown Edmonton steakhouse is reopening this month

A popular downtown Edmonton steakhouse is poised to make its return this month after being closed to dine-in patrons over the pandemic.

LUX Steakhouse is opening its doors in September; however, an official opening date has yet to be announced.

LUX is located at 10150 101 Street. Throughout 2021 the steakhouse occasionally opened special dates, including Valentine’s Day weekend.

