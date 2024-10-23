With the threat of snow becoming more of a reality daily, there’s a risk of being given a hefty bill. But don’t worry, here’s everything you need to know about Edmonton’s snow shovelling fines.

According to the City of Edmonton’s bylaw, a person must keep any sidewalk adjacent to the land they own or occupy clear of all snow and ice.

If they fail to do so, they may be on the hook for a $100 fine plus the cost for the city to clear the area for you.

The snow/ice clearing is a set price based on a contract with an external contractor. The price is based on the width, length, and depth of snow and ice on the sidewalk, which can get pretty hefty.

Given that the city has already had its first snowfall of the season, you might want to check your sidewalk as the weather starts to get colder.

Of course, some people are incapable of shovelling themselves, and the city offers an assisted snow removal program to help them out if they need it.

You could always give the kid down the street a $10 ($20?) bill to clear the sidewalk, driveway, and walkway, but we’ll leave those negotiations in your hands.

If you notice a portion of the sidewalk that may not have been cleared after a snowfall, you can call 3-1-1 to report the property… or do a neighbourly good deed by pulling out that shovel — it’s entirely up to you!

With files from Chandler Walter