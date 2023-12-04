Santa's coming: Video shows Edmonton toddler sprinting into Santa's arms

Few people get more excited to see Santa Claus than small children, save for Buddy the Elf, and a video of an Edmonton child leaping out of his mother’s arms to have a moment with the jolly red man is going viral on Reddit.

The video, which was posted to Reddit three days ago, has already received more than 14,000 likes and shows a small child running full tilt toward Santa at Southgate Mall in Edmonton.

As he sprints toward Santa, he gives him an adorable little wave, and the whole interaction clearly means as much to Santa as it does to the toddler. The young boy is beaming after being placed back on the ground by Santa.

“You know how to make a person’s day, Sonny,” Santa says in the video. “You know how to make Santa’s day.”

If that’s not enough to get you feeling all the holiday feels, we’re not sure what will.

The comments on the post took note of how adorable the whole interaction was, including:

“I think Santa might have been having a rough day until this. ‘You know how to make a person’s day…’ then he switched it up,” the top comment said.

“The way he waved mid run 🤣❤️,” another user noted.

“When i was a child, one of my dream is to see or hug Santa Claus every Christmas [season]. Have a merry Christmas kid.”

The original poster wrote, “Santa just loves you period. No conditions.”

So, Christmas is clearly on its way, and if you still need some holiday cheer, check out some of these fantastic events happening in Edmonton this month. Maybe you’ll get a chance to meet Santa yourself!