Some rinks in Edmonton are finally about to open for the season

It appears winter may finally be on the way for Edmonton, as the City is getting ready to open winter recreational activities for the season.

Winter events and activities are planned across the City, including a new skating surface at Sir Wilfried Laurier Park and four kilometres of new cross-country ski trails at the recently opened Northeast River Valley Park.

Additionally, two rinks in the river valley, the Victoria Oval and Sir Wilfred Laurier Park, will open to the public on Friday, December 8.

Other rinks, including the Victoria IceWay and Rundle Park IceWay, along with other destinations at Castle Downs Park, Jackie Parker Park, and City Hall, will open at a later date, the City stated in a release.

A portion of the Rundle Park IceWay, Castle Downs, and Jackie Parker will allow shinny hockey upon opening. More information about the City’s outdoor skating surfaces, pavilion hours, and ice conditions can be found on the City of Edmonton website.

After a virtually snowless November, we can’t wait to lace up and hit the rink this winter! Be sure to check out our roundup of the seven best spots to go skating in Edmonton this season.