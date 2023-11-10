7 gorgeous spots to skate in and around Edmonton

Living in a winter city, we have no choice but to accept the cold for much of the year. Fortunately, there is no shortage of sweet spots to ice skate in Edmonton — from illuminated ice trails to stunning scenes at the Alberta Legislature.

Sharpen your skates, fill a thermos with hot chocolate, and check out some of the best places to skate in the Edmonton area:

Cardiff Park

Located north of Edmonton, the Cardiff Park skating loop in Sturgeon County offers 1.1 kilometres of gorgeous, illuminated trails to glide through. It’s suitable for all skaters and skill levels, and is well worth the short trip out there!

Address: 25023 Township Road 554, Sturgeon County

Edmonton City Hall Rink is a classic spot immediately connected to the municipal building. The best part of this place is that you don’t even need skates or money to rent them. Thanks to the Edmonton Arts Council, free skate rentals are available on weekends for the public to enjoy.

Address: 1 Sir Winston Churchill Square

Alberta Legislature

Take in the beautiful winter scenery while skating at the Alberta Legislature. Located on the South lawn, views of the capital and the river valley at this rink will make for a gorgeous winter’s day.

Address: Legislature Grounds Centennial Flame (Fortway Drive)

ICE District

A newer addition to the ICE District, this is a great and centrally located place to meet friends for an afternoon skating sesh. The rink is a beautiful sight to see in the evenings when all the lights illuminate the plaza.

Address: 10220 104th Avenue

Victoria Park IceWay

This skating trail through the forests of Victoria Park is guaranteed to give you a magical experience. Also connected to the trail is a massive skating oval. If you visit this trail at night, the colourful lights that illuminate the path will enchant you.

Address: 12030 River Valley Road

Rundle Park

Located on the east side of town in Rundle Park, this nearly two-kilometre trail is similar to the Victoria Park IceWay. Skate rentals are available at Rundle Park on weekends: $10 for the first half an hour, then $5 for each additional half hour.

Address: 2909 113 Avenue

West River’s Edge, Fort Saskatchewan

This spot is a gem in our backyard. Once a gravel pit, West River’s Edge is an expansive 194-hectare park in Fort Saskatchewan with a massive skating loop on the park’s pond. A perfect place to spend a winter’s day, West River’s Edge is also a destination for ice fishing, skiing, snowshoeing, and tobogganing.

Address: 1875 River Valley Drive, Fort Saskatchewan