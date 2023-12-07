Edmonton now has world's tallest scaffold-built urban snowboard jump

Edmonton is hosting a gigantic snowboarding event at Commonwealth Stadium this weekend. Literally!

The Style Experience: FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup will be making itself at home in the city on Saturday. The event will feature what is being called the tallest scaffold-built urban snowboard jump in the world, standing 162 feet above the field.

And we thought football players were big… 🤏 See the LARGEST scaffold snowboard jump ever constructed in North America at Commonwealth Stadium on Sat, Dec 9th! TICKETS | https://t.co/w8rJOHrPdT#GoElks #ExploreEdmonton #Shredmonton #StyleExperience #CanadaSnowboard pic.twitter.com/ARHa72MPDO — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) December 6, 2023

The event’s website describes Big Air as being “a high-injury-risk sports discipline where the competitor rides a snowboard down a hill or ramp and performs aerial tricks after launching off very large jumps.” This weekend will feature snowboarders from across the world with Olympic Gold medalist Mark McMorris headlining the Canadian team.

Outside of the event, there will also be plenty of entertainment for both adults and kids alike. There will be zones designated for families and adults in a party-like atmosphere featuring dancing, food, and drinks.

Tickets are currently still available on the Ticketmaster website for as cheap as $60.