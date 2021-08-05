Edmonton restroom named the best in the country (PHOTOS)

It’s official: the best restroom in the country can be found in Edmonton.

After a month-long voting process hosted by Cintas Canada Ltd., a facility in Borden Park has won the top title of Canada’s Best Restroom.

Designed by gh3, the Borden Park Pavilion washroom building is made of highly reflective glass, making it nearly invisible in daylight hours.

The facility is lit from the inside and becomes visible in the dark, so those looking for the bathroom at night can still find it.

The facility will receive a Cintas UltraClean restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in facility services from Cintas to help maintain their award-winning washrooms.

“We’re pleased to be recognized by Cintas for this incredible distinction,” said Nicole Fraser, General Supervisor of Planning and Monitoring, Infrastructure Operations at the City of Edmonton. “We recognize the need to provide access to safe and clean washrooms to the public. The Borden Park facility goes beyond that by serving as an art excursion surrounded by highly reflective glass, camouflaging the building among the trees.”

According to a press release from Cintas, designers used an integrated approach to environmental sustainability that is obvious in their choice of materials. The structure is made of wood, concrete, and glass, which were selected for their durability, permanence, and timelessness.

The washroom features hands-free elements to reduce germs and a stainless-steel trough-style sink that prevents water splashing on the floor.

Nominees for this year’s contest were judged on five criteria: cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements.

