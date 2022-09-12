5 Edmonton food events happening this week: September 12 to 18
The leaves are changing and the feeling of fall is in the air, as is the excitement of some great Edmonton food events.
This month has some of the city’s favourite autumn food events like bike tours and market parties.
Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in September.
Negroni Week 2022
There are 14 Edmonton bars and restaurants participating in this year’s celebratory week, meaning you’ll have ample opportunity to grab a quality negroni no matter where you are in YEG.
When: September 12 to 18, 2021
Where: Participating venues around Edmonton
Edmonton Food Bike Tours
Biking to and from four of YEG’s best spots, this summer-only tour is a great chance to try dishes created by the area’s top chefs.
When: Every Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm
Where: Start Location – Constable Ezio Faraone Park
Price: Starting at $155.90
Haunted Pub Tours of Old Strathcona
This is a ghost tour and a pub crawl all wrapped into one spooky evening.
An experienced storyteller will lead you to two different pubs, telling stories about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. Expect reserved seating and discounts as well at both of the pubs you will stop at.
Grab tickets…if you dare.
When: Every Friday and Saturday, from 6 pm to 8 pm
Where: 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton
Price: $32.85
Southwest Edmonton Farmers’ Market
Local produce and goods are found at this super popular farmers’ market, and the same goes for a number of different food vendors and food trucks to try while here.
When: Every Wednesday from 4 pm to 7:30 pm
Where: 2051 Leger Road NW, Edmonton
Price: Free
Meal Prep Party
Hosted at the Mvmt+ Yoga Collective in Spruce Grove, this is a chance to meet others and prepare for the week.
Each participant in this event will be assigned one ingredient to bring to the group, and a meal prep activity will happen, preparing everyone to be set up for success.
When: Sunday, September 18 at 4 pm
Where: 20 Westwind Drive, Spruce Grove
Price: $10