Edmonton Pride Festival returns with huge free concerts this month

Edmonton Pride Festival is finally here, and there are plenty of exciting events to look forward to this month.

The annual celebration of the city’s diverse 2SLGBTQ+ community takes place from August 17 to 24, with live concerts and entertainment, a ball hockey championship game, and more.

The best part is that all Edmonton Pride Festival events are free, though there are VIP ticket options to take your experience to the next level.

Start the fun with the third annual Pride Cup at Ice District Plaza on Saturday, August 17. The family-friendly event features a Community Leaders Game at noon, an NHL and WHL Alumni Game at 1 pm, and the Pride Cup Championship Game between Edmonton Rage and the Calgary Pioneers at 2 pm.

“It’s going to be an intense showdown as these fierce rivals compete for the chance to lift the coveted Pride Cup,” said Edmonton Pride Festival on social media. “Grab your friends, wear your team colours, and come down to Fan Park for a day full of fun, community spirit, and fantastic ball hockey action.”

Then join the party at Churchill Square as Edmonton Pride takes over with a packed three-day festival from August 22 to 24.

Thursday will feature Indigenous Pride, with performers and artists including Running Thunder Dancers, Buffalo Barbie, and Canada’s Drag Race Season 4 winner Venus.

Friday’s RETRO RETRO bash is an ’80s and ’90s dance party with viral star Kelly, voice of Love Inc. Simone Denny, and many more. There will be cash prizes for the best outfits and for the tallest hair.

And Saturday’s Pride at Churchill Square is headlined by Juno and SOCAN award-winner Dragonette. Other performers include Khalid Rahime, Pheromone Kills, and Stretcher Hymen.

The professional moniker for acclaimed artist and songwriter Martina Sorbara, Dragonette is beloved for worldwide hits like “Pick Up the Phone,” “Let it Go,” and the chart-topping “Hello” with Martin Solveig.

The Toronto-based act has collaborated with some of the world’s top DJs, including Basement Jaxx, Kaskade, and Galantis. Dragonette has also toured with Duran Duran, New Order, Ke$ha, and Miike Snow and performed to massive crowds at Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, Glastonbury, and Lollapalooza.

When: August 17 to 24, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Ice District Plaza and Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: FREE though VIP tickets are also available. Purchase online