Edmonton police hand out more than 100 tickets to convoy protesters

Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says officers issued more than 100 tickets to protesters from a trucker convoy that arrived in the city yesterday.

Members of the EPS Traffic Enforcement Section issued 109 violations during the demonstration.

Yesterday morning police warned citizens of the convoy that gathered at the Alberta legislature.

Tickets issued include two noise tickets, two mail-out distracted driving tickets and one criminal code driving-related offence.

Police estimate that approximately 225 vehicles and 1,500 people took part in the demonstration.

“We recognize that these demonstrations cause significant disruptions to traffic and create many concerns for residents and businesses; however, citizens are reminded that 911 should only be used in emergency situations,” the EPS tweeted.

Earlier this month, the City of Edmonton was granted an injunction prohibiting “frequent or sustained” honking in the city.

At protests, last weekend, police handed out more than 200 tickets, with an estimate of nearly 700 vehicles and 1,200 people taking part in the demonstration.