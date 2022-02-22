A Look Inside: A $3.5M penthouse with wild Edmonton river valley views (PHOTOS)

Ready to feel like the king or queen of the city? A penthouse with wild river valley views is up for grabs in Edmonton.

So, if you got just a little over $3.5 million to spare, this home high in the sky could be yours.

According to its listing on Zoocasa, the two-bedroom, three-bathroom penthouse offers dazzling 360° unobstructed views of the city, including the downtown core and gorgeous Edmonton river valley.

Apart from the wicked views, what else does the penthouse have to offer? Let’s get into it.

Clocking in at more than 2,400 square feet of living space, there are four fireplaces, three living rooms, a dining area, and a massive kitchen to enjoy.

A private four-car garage is also enclosed underground for your use.

Premium finishes to the top floor pad include walnut solid doors, hardwood flooring, Italian marble, and granite.

The master bath features a steam shower, soaker tub, storage, and a built-in closet organizer.

The second bedroom contains a private ensuite, patio, and steam shower. What views to wake up to!

The penthouse boasts 1,500 square feet of patio space, with its main patio offering an outdoor kitchen, overhead heater, built-in barbecue, speakers, and a fireplace. Sounds like a party palace to us! Imagine martinis in the summer sun on that massive patio — yes, please!

So, there you have it. It’s one of the most expensive apartment/condo listings on the market in Edmonton right now, but with views like that, it must come at a steep price.

So, there you have it. It's one of the most expensive apartment/condo listings on the market in Edmonton right now, but with views like that, it must come at a steep price.