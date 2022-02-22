Edmonton expecting more convoy protesters in downtown core today

Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says protesters from a convoy are set to arrive in the province’s capital today, February 22, as the UCP prepares its throne speech at the Alberta legislature.

Police say they are aware of another planned demonstration at the legislature today between 12 and 6 pm, and are working with other agencies to maintain public safety and order.

The EPS is aware of a planned demonstration at the Legislature today between 12-6pm & is working with our partners @AlbertaSheriffs @EdmontonFire @ahs_ems to maintain public safety & order. Public safety continues to be our top priority. — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) February 22, 2022

EPS says the convoy is set to impact traffic on the Henday, Hwy 16/Yellowhead, Whitemud, Gateway Boulevard, Walterdale area, and downtown core.

“We are directing convoy organizers to refrain from honking horns & making excessive noise that will disrupt yeg residents and businesses,” an additional tweet stated. “We will continue to enforce traffic violations and noise.”

Earlier this month, the City of Edmonton was granted an injunction prohibiting “frequent or sustained” honking in the city.

At the protest this past weekend, police handed out more than 200 tickets, with an estimate of nearly 700 vehicles and 1,200 people taking part in the demonstration.