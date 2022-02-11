"Frequent or sustained" honking banned ahead of weekend protest in Edmonton

The City of Edmonton revealed Friday afternoon that it has been granted an injunction prohibiting “frequent or sustained” honking ahead of a weekend protest in the city.

City Manager Andre Corbould made the announcement at a special city council meeting exploring a possible municipal Restrictions Exemption Program.

You might also like: Edmonton council will not bring in its own vaccine passport program

Here are the COVID-19 restrictions that lift in Alberta next week

"It's an illegal occupation": Ontario declares state of emergency due to convoy

The city had applied for the injunction earlier today.

“The judge has granted the injunction prohibiting the respondent (i.e. protesters) from frequent or sustained sounding of motor vehicle horns, truck air horns, megaphones and other similar noise-making devices within the boundaries of the city,” said Corbould.

The city says it sought the injunction after witnessing and hearing from residents and businesses about the effects of noise during protest convoys on January 29 and February 5.

The injunction is in effect immediately until March 4, 2022.

“We fully support the right to peaceful protest,” said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi in a news release. “When that protest impacts nearby people and businesses to the degree that the well-being of individuals is compromised or a business cannot operate, we must take action. As a legal measure that prohibits certain behaviours or actions, an injunction was a reasonable step that allows the City to also support those Edmontonians who want to carry on with daily life.”

The injunction comes as the Edmonton Police Service issued a news release advising of another convoy planning to enter the city on Saturday, February 12.

Police say motorists should be advised that vehicle convoys may be coming from various parts of Alberta to Edmonton tomorrow, converging at the Legislature grounds.

The convoys are anticipated to affect Edmonton traffic anywhere between the hours of at least 10:30 am and 6 pm.

Significant traffic disruption may include Anthony Henday Drive, Yellowhead Trail, Stony Plain Road, Whitemud Drive, Gateway Boulevard, Walterdale Hill, Queen Elizabeth Park Road and the downtown core.

“Policing during a public demonstration is a complex task that includes upholding multiple laws while balancing fundamental rights set out in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” the release stated. “Our priority is always to uphold public safety and order.”