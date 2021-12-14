Edmonton bringing in phase one parking ban due to snow

A phase-one parking ban has been declared by the City of Edmonton after a snowfall warning was issued for our city yesterday afternoon.

The ban will come into effect at 7 pm Tuesday, December 14.

During phase one, crews clear arterial roads, collector roads, bus routes (roads marked with seasonal no parking signage) and roads within business improvement areas.

Parking will be prohibited in these areas. However, people may continue to park on their residential streets. Edmontonians are reminded that parking is also allowed on roads as soon as they have been cleared, as long as parking is allowed normally.

Edmontonians who don’t move their vehicles may be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

A phase two parking ban includes the clearing of quieter roads in residential and industrial areas as well as alleys.