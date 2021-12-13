Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Edmonton

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Edmonton, with up to 10 centimetres of snow set to fall by Tuesday evening.

According to the weather authority, heavy snow with a total accumulation of 10 to 20 centimetres is expected.

Snow will begin this evening and taper off throughout the day on Tuesday. Snowfall amounts around the capital region will be closer to 10 centimetres, but areas closer to the Alberta-Saskatchewan border could see accumulations ranging between 15 and 20 centimetres by Tuesday evening.

It’s shaping up to be a snowy and bitterly cold week in Edmonton too, according to Environment Canada.

There’s snow or flurries forecast for Thursday and Saturday, with overnight lows of -24ºC and -26ºC for some nights and an increased risk of frostbite. Brrrr!

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Due to accumulating snow, surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate.

Environment Canada suggests that if visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.