A frigid blast of arctic air will sit over Edmonton into Christmas

Get the warm winter clothes out and keep an eye on your car battery. A frigid blast of arctic air is set to sit over Edmonton into Christmas.

A wave of chilly arctic air is set to move into Alberta later this week, according to The Weather Network (TWN).

Snow is also expected at the start of this week, according to TWN, thanks to a developing Alberta clipper. The potential for more than 10 centimetres of snow falling in Edmonton by Monday night is in the cards.

By Wednesday, the big chill moves into our area, bringing the coldest air that we have seen so far this season.

According to TWN, a typical December 15 in Edmonton features a high temperature of -4°C with an overnight low of -13°C.

This Wednesday, December 15, will see a balmy high of -23°C with a low of -26°C. Yikes!

Frigid weather will continue through the week leading up to Christmas, with TWN long-range forecast calling for daytime highs in the mid -20ºC’s, with wind chill values making it feel more like the mid -30ºC’s. So cold!

So there you have it.

Get ready to plug your vehicles in overnight and bundle up like it’s nobody’s business just to walk a few feet. It’s not winter in Edmonton without the occasional blast of arctic air folks!