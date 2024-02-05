Real EstateUrbanizedEdmonton Homes

This could be your chance: Mansion near Edmonton sees $1.7M price drop

If you have been saving up and got a few million bucks to spend, a mansion just west of Edmonton could be yours for a steal of a price.

The home in Parkland County was built in 2009, and according to Realtor.ca, it boasts more than 6,700 square feet of living space with an asking price of $2,995,000.

The home has three bedrooms and a whopping six bathrooms, with many of the rooms adorned with gleaming cherry cabinetry. The kitchen has been crafted with a huge centre island, granite countertops, and gorgeous appliances.

It was added to the market a little under two weeks ago, and the last time we checked in on this property, it was listed for a cool $4,750,000 — a more than $1,750,000 price drop between now and 2022.

The main bedroom offers a custom walk-in closet, a gas fireplace, and access to the home’s massive patio and the bedroom’s elegant ensuite bath.

The walk-out lower level of the home has a huge family room with a wet bar and seating, a stone-faced gas fireplace, a theatre room, a home gym, and a craft room. Two bedrooms and three bathrooms are here, too, creating the perfect spot to put your kids’ bedrooms or visit friends or family.

The home is also fit for a car collector with a grand attached triple-car garage AND a detached shop clocking in at nearly 4,000 square feet in size.

