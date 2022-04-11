Looking to spend a few million bucks? A luxe mansion just west of Edmonton is offering all the bells and whistles of the rich life.

Hey, maybe you are the anonymous Albertan who netted the $70 million LottoMax jackpot earlier this month, and you’re looking to spend your winnings.

If you’re like the majority of people, it’s still fun to dive into these luxurious homes and see how the mega rich live. Let’s check out this home in Parkland County that’s listed for $4.75 million!

Nestled on a 2.59-acre parcel of land, this home was built in 2009, according to Realtor.ca, and boasts more than 6,700 square feet of living space. That’s a big home!

The home has three bedrooms and a whopping six bathrooms, with many of the rooms adorned with gleaming cherry cabinetry. The kitchen has been crafted with a huge centre island, granite countertops, and gorgeous appliances.

The main bedroom offers a custom walk-in closet, a gas fireplace, and access to the home’s massive patio and the bedroom’s elegant ensuite bath.

The walk-out lower level of the home has a huge family room with a wet bar and seating, a stone-faced gas fireplace, a theatre room, a home gym, and a craft room. Two bedrooms and three bathrooms are here too, creating the perfect spot to put your kids’ bedrooms or visiting friends or family.

The home is also fit for a car collector with a grand attached triple-car garage AND a detached shop clocking in at nearly 4,000 square feet in size.

Look at all the space for tools and work to be done. All the shop parties? We are into that idea. This mansion just outside of Edmonton is the real deal!