Oilers are ditching their orange jerseys for the playoffs

Playoff hockey is back in Edmonton, at full capacity, for the first time in five years.

And when the Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings for Game 1 at Rogers Place tonight, they’ll be doing so in navy.

Just like last year’s playoffs, the Oilers are opting to wear their alternate uniforms at home, as first reported by TSN 1260’s Tom Gazzola.

That means the Oilers are shelving their usual home jerseys, which feature orange as the primary colour. They’ll of course wear white on the road.

Another thing Oilers fans haven’t seen in years? This familiar addition to Rogers Place:

One last nice surprise for Oilers fans could be the return of Darnell Nurse to the lineup for Game 1. Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft said Nurse would be a “game-time decision” for tonight’s game, while Nurse answered with “we’ll see.” The Oilers defenceman hasn’t played since April 22 due to a lower-body injury.