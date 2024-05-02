Oilers fans can’t believe how cheap playoff tickets were in the 1980s

Going to an Edmonton Oilers game nowadays is a big-time expense, but it wasn’t always that way.

The lowest prices for a ticket to an Oilers game in their first-round series versus the LA Kings were going for $275, while seats in the lower bowl got all the way up to $1,228. For many, those prices are far too much to pay when you can either watch from the comfort of your own home or perhaps at a bar.

With the Oilers advancing to the second round following last night’s series victory over the Kings, prices are only expected to climb higher. That made a recent picture uploaded to X seem surreal to all who have come across it.

Look at these prices! #letsgooilers playoffs in the 80s were affordable! pic.twitter.com/1akdygByAZ — Krista (@Kage_99) May 1, 2024

“Look at these prices!” an Oilers fan named Krista wrote on X. “Oilers playoffs in the ’80s were affordable!”

While unclear exactly what year, the picture is from a letter sent out by the Oilers to season ticket holders. On it, it shows playoff ticket prices per seat, with the most expensive being box options at just $34.50.

The top seating options in the lower bowl were priced at just $27.50, while upper-bowl seats could be found for as cheap as $15.50.

That’s like the price of a beer and burger at the game now. — Joe 🇺🇦 (@balaneski) May 2, 2024

Went on the inflation calculator and the golds seats would be $67.71. Boy times have changed. — Joe Martin (@jamthefed) May 2, 2024

I would even splurge on a box — K E I T H 🐸 (@kewi75) May 1, 2024

I was just talking to my brother about this this past weekend. How he saw the Oilers Flyers Stanley Cup Game 7 for $30!! — X – Glen Mah (@GlenMah) May 2, 2024

These prices and we got to watch 7 future Hall of Famers and 5 Cups in 7 seasons. 😂 — Andre “Poodle” Lussier (@AndrePoodle16) May 2, 2024

Many things have led to this change, most notably the amount of money today’s players are making. The lowest salary in the NHL today is $750,000, which rivalled what the top players were making in the ’80s. Nonetheless, it is shocking to see just how big the price increase is.