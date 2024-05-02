Real EstateUrbanizedEdmonton Homes

An apartment in the historic McLeod Building is for sale for just $200,000

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
May 2 2024, 9:29 pm
An apartment in the historic McLeod Building is for sale for just $200,000
Maxwell Heritage Realty

Nothing beats the charm of a historic building, and one apartment for sale in downtown Edmonton has plenty to offer situated in the nearly 120-year-old McLeod Building.

The apartment, #808 on 10134 100th Street to be exact, is listed for $199,900 and offers up one bedroom and one bathroom across its nearly 550 square feet.

Maxwell Heritage Realty

Maxwell Heritage Realty

Maxwell Heritage Realty

The apartment is north-facing and has an open-concept living vibe, with cute views of Rice Howard Way below. We could get used to seeing all the green trees in the summer, and people watching with all the patios and pedestrian areas.

There are plenty of windows that usher in tons of natural light, complementing the space’s soaring ceilings and wooden window frames.

Maxwell Heritage Realty

Maxwell Heritage Realty

Maxwell Heritage Realty

The kitchen and floors have been recently renovated, the space was freshly painted in the fall of 2022, and modern appliances and tiling make the kitchen a cozy spot to spend plenty of time in.

Its listing touted a “huge bonus” with power, heat and water all included in the property’s condo fees.

apartment for sale

Maxwell Heritage Realty

apartment for sale

Maxwell Heritage Realty

The building is designated a Provincial Historic Resource due to its rich local legacy and noteworthy architecture. Who doesn’t love that?

Just take a peep at that lobby, complete with original marble walls and soaring ceilings.

It’s the ideal pad for someone who loves the easy breezy downtown life, with LRT stations and bus stations easily found in any direction from the building within five minutes.

City Hall on Churchill Square, the new Edmonton Public Library, an art centre, and luxury hotels are also nearby.

apartment for sale

Maxwell Heritage Realty

Do you dig this apartment for sale in a historic building in downtown Edmonton? Let us know in the comments below.

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
+ Edmonton Homes

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop