Nothing beats the charm of a historic building, and one apartment for sale in downtown Edmonton has plenty to offer situated in the nearly 120-year-old McLeod Building.

The apartment, #808 on 10134 100th Street to be exact, is listed for $199,900 and offers up one bedroom and one bathroom across its nearly 550 square feet.

The apartment is north-facing and has an open-concept living vibe, with cute views of Rice Howard Way below. We could get used to seeing all the green trees in the summer, and people watching with all the patios and pedestrian areas.

There are plenty of windows that usher in tons of natural light, complementing the space’s soaring ceilings and wooden window frames.

The kitchen and floors have been recently renovated, the space was freshly painted in the fall of 2022, and modern appliances and tiling make the kitchen a cozy spot to spend plenty of time in.

Its listing touted a “huge bonus” with power, heat and water all included in the property’s condo fees.

The building is designated a Provincial Historic Resource due to its rich local legacy and noteworthy architecture. Who doesn’t love that?

Just take a peep at that lobby, complete with original marble walls and soaring ceilings.

It’s the ideal pad for someone who loves the easy breezy downtown life, with LRT stations and bus stations easily found in any direction from the building within five minutes.

City Hall on Churchill Square, the new Edmonton Public Library, an art centre, and luxury hotels are also nearby.

Do you dig this apartment for sale in a historic building in downtown Edmonton? Let us know in the comments below.