Helping pets: Edmonton Oilers' newest 50/50 raffle is up for animal rescue

They are always staples of an Edmonton Oilers game, and a new 50/50 raffle running right now is giving back to animal rescue societies.

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) kicked off on April 1 and will run until April 5, with support going towards Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS), Zoe’s Animal Rescue Society, Edmonton Human Society, and Dogs with Wings Assistance Dog Society.

A ton of early-bird prizes are being dished out, including a cool $1,000 cash, $1,000 to spend at the ICE District Authentics store, and $500 for Esso.

Friday’s grand prize jackpot will be drawn on April 5 at 11 pm MT.

Customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will receive $25 for Boston Pizza and a $25 sports bet for Play Alberta.