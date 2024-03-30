Oilers sign top goaltending prospect to contract extension

The Edmonton Oilers announced this morning that they have signed goaltender Olivier Rodrigue to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

Rodrigue has fared well in his fourth season at the professional level, splitting the net with Jack Campbell for the Bakersfield Condors. In 32 games this season, he has a 2.72 goals against average (GAA) along with a .915 save percentage (SV%) and a 17-10-4 record. Those numbers are slightly improved from a season ago, where he had a 2.77 GAA and a .912 SV% in 29 appearances.

The past two seasons have been a big step forward for Rodrigue, who struggled to adapt to the professional game in his first two years as a pro, and even spent some of the 2021-22 season in the ECHL. The 62nd overall pick in the 2018 draft still has work in front of him, but has shaped into a solid prospect between the pipes for the Oilers.

While the two-way deal indicates Rodrigue may be in the AHL once again for the 2024-25 season, he may have an opportunity to earn some NHL action in the near future. While Stuart Skinner is locked in as the Oilers’ number one option, their goaltending duo for next season has yet to be determined.

Back up Calvin Pickard is set to become a UFA this summer, and all signs point towards Jack Campbell being bought out. Bringing back Pickard is certainly not out of the cards, though that remains to be seen. It’s hard to imagine the Oilers’ front office choosing to enter next season with a Skinner/Rodrigue tandem, but if whoever is backing up Skinner struggles, the 23-year-old could be given an opportunity to prove he is an NHL calibre netminder.