Connor McDavid could hit 1,000 points with Oilers this season

Connor McDavid could become the fourth player in franchise history to score 1,000 career points with the Edmonton Oilers before the end of this season.

The Oilers captain has been on an absolute tear of late, scoring 25 points in his last 10 games. For a moment on Saturday, McDavid overtook Nathan MacKinnon and Nikita Kucherov for the league lead in points.

The scoring title is still very much in the cards for the reigning NHL MVP, but he could also hit 1,000 career points over the next few weeks. As of Monday morning, McDavid sits at 975 points and would need to replicate his streak of 25 points over the remaining 10 games to hit the plateau.

Doing so would put him in elite company.

Only Hall of Famers Mark Messier, Jari Kurri, and Wayne Gretzky have scored 1,000+ points in an Oilers uniform. If McDavid scores his 1,000th point in the last game of the regular season this year, it would have taken him 649 NHL games to do so. This would be the second-fastest in franchise history and the third-fastest in NHL history, behind only Gretzky (424 games) and Mario Lemieux (513).

New York Islanders legend Mike Bossy occupies the third spot right now, reaching 1,000 points in 656 games.

If he does it, McDavid would also become the fastest active player to hit the milestone, surpassing Sidney Crosby, who did it in 757 games back in 2017.

Looking ahead, it seems like a foregone conclusion that McDavid will pass Messier and Kurri in points next season to become the Oilers’ second-highest point-scorer in franchise history. From there, all eyes will be fixed on if he can pass Gretzky’s 1,669 points for the top spot.

It will be a mark well within his grasp if he decides to sign a long-term extension in Edmonton.