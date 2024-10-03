5 Edmonton neighbourhoods we think will be cool in the future

Edmonton has its fair share of cool neighbourhoods, but there are plenty more in the city that are just waiting to be recognized for the gems they are.

From the historic homes and diverse shops in the Alberta Avenue area to neighbourhoods that we think just need a bit more love, check out these five neighbourhoods that we think will be cool in the future.

Capilano

With its outstanding access to the river valley and all of the shops, restaurants, and amenities you could need within a short driving or biking distance, Capilano is like a little town in itself, while still having easy access to the rest of Edmonton. Plus, with density-boosting initiatives such as the city’s new zoning bylaw, we think this area will only become more vibrant over the years.

Alberta Avenue

Alberta Avenue is already pretty cool, but we think demand for this area will take off soon. This neighbourhood has a fantastic and diverse range of international shops, restaurants, and small businesses, and it’s also loaded with historic homes, mature trees, and a strong sense of community. Plus, you’re just a quick distance from downtown, major roads, and all the amenities you could potentially need.

Jasper Place

While it may seem a little quiet around this area right now, we think that once the Valley Line West LRT is operational, Jasper Place will see a ton of development move into the area. This neighbourhood is in a prime location, being just a short distance from downtown, West Edmonton Mall, and easy access to the river valley.

Boyle Street

There is plenty of cool stuff already going on in Boyle Street, and we think this area just needs a little more love for it to thrive. It’s a short walking distance to all of the amenities downtown, has incredible access to the river valley, and is just south of all of the fantastic shops and restaurants that can be found in the historic Chinatown area. With many empty parking lots just waiting to become housing, markets, or more, we think this neighbourhood will be in hot demand once it begins to take off.

Inglewood

Located just north of the trendy Westmount neighbourhood, we can definitely see this side of 124th Street becoming quite popular in the coming years. Inglewood is densely populated, has plenty of character, and is in a prime location to have more cool businesses on the main drag.

What Edmonton neighbourhoods do you think will be cool in the future? Let us know in the comments.