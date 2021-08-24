Local Calgary music venues requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine to attend events

Two Calgary music venues are requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to attend events, as Alberta battles with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Both Dickens and The Palomino Smokehouse and Social Club will have some form of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative test requirement to attend events.

The team at Dickens posted to their Instagram stating that all patrons must have proof of vaccination to be allowed in.

“There is increasing concern over the 4th COVID wave, which is clearly gaining strength,” the post reads.

“After much deliberation, I have decided that for the foreseeable future, we will require proof of vaccination for entry. The easiest option is the original paperwork you received when you were vaccinated.”

Anyone who has purchased tickets for an event at Dickens but cannot attend due to not being vaccinated can email [email protected] for more information.

Over at Palomino’s, their rules kick in at the start of September.

“As of September 3rd, 2021, attendance of all ticketed events at The Palomino Smokehouse will require proof of vaccination or a Covid negative test result within 72 hours of any events door time,” their Facebook post read.



“The vaccination policy will be implemented as an open-ended one, with any changes or reversals informed by updates relating to infection rates, transmission data, variant developments, and local and federal regulations,” it added.