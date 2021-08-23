Nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alberta since Friday

COVID-19 case counts continue to balloon across Alberta, and the province found close to 2,000 additional cases over the weekend.

New numbers from the province show that 821 cases were reported on August 20, 678 were found on August 21, and 473 on August 22.

Including the new cases, there are currently 7,777 active COVID-19 infections in Alberta

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to rise in Alberta as well, with 244 people now in hospital with the virus.

This is an increase of 23 from Friday’s count of 221, and includes 54 individuals in intensive care.

Five new deaths caused by the virus were reported over the weekend, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,345.

Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 244,969 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been found in Alberta. Of those, 234,844 have since recovered.

As of August 22, there have been 5,495,479 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province, with 77.3% of eligible Albertans having received at least one dose and 68.8% considered fully immunized against the virus.