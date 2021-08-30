Edmonton Elks to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, negative test to attend games

Beginning October 15, fans hoping to attend Edmonton Elks games will be required to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test.

Fans will need to be fully vaccinated and will be required to show either electronic or paper proof of vaccination prior to entrance into the stadium.

If a ticket holder can’t provide proof of full vaccination, they will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, taken within 48 hours of the game’s scheduled start time. Fans 12 and under will be exempt from these requirements, according to the team’s website.

All Elks business operations and front office employees will be required to be fully vaccinated as well.

Earlier this month the Edmonton Oilers announced fans will need to be fully vaccinated to attend games next season, or produce a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the game’s scheduled start time.

There are currently more than 9,600 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta.