Edmonton Oilers requiring fans to be fully vaccinated to attend games

The Edmonton Oilers are the latest Canadian professional sports team that will require fans to be fully vaccinated to attend games next season.

The team announced that beginning with the first preseason game at Rogers Place on September 28, for the “foreseeable future,” fans aged 12 and up will need to be fully vaccinated or produce a negative COVID-19 test result.

Similar announcements have been made in recent days by the Calgary Flames, Winnipeg Jets, Vancouver Canucks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, and Toronto Blue Jays.

Fans will need to provide electronic or paper records of full vaccination received at least 14 days before the day of the game. Anyone choosing to produce a negative COVID-19 test instead will need to have the test taken within 48 hours of the game’s scheduled start time.

Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) is also requiring that all employees, volunteers, and contractors be fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to September 28.

“OEG is committed to providing a safe working environment for our employees, as well as a safe environment for our customers and members of the public with whom we interact regularly,” the team announced.

“After careful deliberation with stakeholders including the NHL, WHL, live entertainment promoters, our fans and Alberta Health, we believe these changes are not only vital to the safety of our fans and staff, but also critical in the fight against COVID-19 as we welcome fans back to our venue and do our part for the safe reopening of our city, province and country. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide more information on our venue COVID-19 policies in the coming weeks.

“We thank our fans and our team members for their cooperation in ensuring we are able to welcome guests back to Rogers Place.”