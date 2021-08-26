This is how the U of A’s rapid testing program will work
As university students across Alberta prepare to head back to class, the University of Alberta has revealed how its COVID-19 rapid testing program will work.
Last week the university announced its framework for returning students this fall amid the pandemic.
Starting September 1, students, faculty, and staff who do not disclose their vaccinated status will be required to undergo weekly rapid testing before participating in on-campus activities.
Tests will be done at designated stations throughout the U of A. Students and faculty can find testing areas on Augustana Campus, North Campus, Campus Saint-Jean, and Enterprise Square.
The university will be using a self-administered nasal swab screening test, which gives results in approximately 15 minutes.
Participants of the university’s rapid testing program will be able to book appointments online.
The U of A also outlines procedures for students to self-declare their vaccination status ahead of the school year.
Between now and August 30, U of A students, faculty, and staff will be asked to complete their online vaccination self-declaration via email.
To self-declare your vaccination status, the school’s website asks visitors:
- Wait for a request to self-declare your vaccination status. Invitations to self-declare will be sent to your @ualberta.ca email address. Requests will be sent between August 25 and 30.
- When you receive your request-to-declare message, click on the “Vaccination Declaration” link in the email.
- Log in, declare status, and submit the secure online form.
Once started, the process to self-declare should take less than five minutes.
In addition to the rapid testing program and vaccination status, non-medical face masks must also be worn in all public indoor areas where physical distancing is impossible.