Alberta Health Services to require all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Alberta Health Services (AHS) will require all employees and contracted healthcare providers to be fully immunized for COVID-19 by October 31.

The new policy will apply to all Alberta Health Services, Alberta Precision Labs, Carewest, CapitalCare and Covenant Health employees, members of the medical and midwifery staff, students, and volunteers, and other persons acting on their behalf, according to a press release.

Contracted continuing care providers as well as all contracted healthcare workers acting on behalf of AHS are included.

The latest an employee can receive their second dose is October 16, two weeks before October 31.

“This is an extraordinary but necessary measure to help protect our vital frontline healthcare teams and help us maintain a safe environment for all patients and clients,” said Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of Alberta Health Services.

“Over the last year and a half, our teams have continued to provide incredible care to anyone who needs it, under extremely trying circumstances. We are grateful for their efforts and are committed to ensuring the safety of our facilities,” added Yiu.

AHS has more than 103,000 direct AHS employees.