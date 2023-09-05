An ENORMOUS new park is about to open in the Edmonton River Valley

Edmonton is known for the gorgeous North Saskatchewan River Valley, and a massive new park opening in the city’s northeast later this month looks spectacular.

The City of Edmonton announced the new Northeast River Valley Park will open to the public on September 24. Previously known as Our Lady Queen of Peace Ranch North, the park is located at 17th Street NE and 153rd Avenue NE.

On opening day, from 11 am to 4 pm, tons of activities will be available to the public, including an Event Centre open house, an Edmonton Public Library story walk, and a City tradeshow with displays and giveaways. Food trucks will also be on-site.

Larger than Hawrelak Park’s 168-acre footprint, Edmonton’s newest park runs at a massive 190 acres, which is the equivalent of 150 football fields.

The park has some wickedly unique features like barn bridges, an ornamental lake, a large events centre for gatherings and weddings, children’s connections, a children’s playground, and public washrooms.

“Edmontonians have told us loud and clear that they want to expand River Valley access to enjoy more opportunities to connect with friends, family, and the natural world around them,“ said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi in a news release. “I hope this new park will serve as an important gathering place for generations of residents as our city continues to grow.”

“To ensure equitable access to River Valley experiences for all Edmontonians, we must provide recreation opportunities in all corners of the city,” said Ward Dene Councillor Aaron Paquette. “North Edmonton is developing and growing at a fantastic rate, so we are planning not only for those living here now but for the needs of future residents as well.”

The park is located adjacent to the Horse Hill Area Structure Plan, which includes five future neighbourhoods and an anticipated population of 70,000.

Previously planned to open in August, the City parks team had to pause outdoor preparations for the new park until the migratory bird season ended.

With files from Laine Mitchell