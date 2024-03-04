Real EstateUrbanizedEdmonton Homes

This dreamy $4.7M Edmonton mansion has a backyard filled with ravine views

Mar 4 2024, 8:29 pm
An Edmonton mansion that is fresh on the market is a haven for nature lovers, with a backyard filled with dazzling ravine views.

Located at 99 Westbrook Drive, the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion sprawls out across approximately 7,400 square feet of living space and is listed for $4,688,000.

The two-storey walkout was built in 2013 and backs onto a ravine, allowing for gorgeous treed views. It’s hard to even tell you’re in the city!

The mansion offers massive floor-to-ceiling windows that fill rooms with tons of natural light, and the open-concept layout allows for plenty of opportunities to mould the space just how you want it.

The chef’s kitchen is perfect for hosting, so if you have the coin to afford this home, the next holiday family dinner is definitely going to be held here!

The outdoor dining area is just screaming for company, maybe even including a cocktail or two with dinner and admiring a beautiful sunset, or just as a great spot to have a coffee and admire the sunrise on a beautiful Edmonton summer morning.

The primary bedroom can be found on the main level, with the lower level perfect for game or movie nights with your besties.

Other perks and goodies in the home include an elevator, a triple garage, home automation, and in-floor heating.

You can check out the home’s full listing here.

Laine Mitchell
