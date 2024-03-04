Melting time: Edmonton forecast to see a 36°C temperature change soon

Although a winter storm moved into the province as we started March, the forecast suggests a big temperature change is on the way for Edmonton.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Edmonton will see a stunning turnaround in temperatures this week, with a chilly high of -16°C today with a mix of sun and cloud, before a brisk dip to an overnight low of -23°C tonight.

Tomorrow brings light snow to YEG with a daytime high of -11°C and a bitter overnight low of -25°C.

Looking ahead to the end of the work week, a gradual warmup is on the way, with daytime highs reaching zero and 3°C for Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Things really start to heat up as we hit the weekend, with Saturday holding a stunning daytime high of 11°C, followed by a lovely daytime high of 7°C for Sunday.

When you do the math between Tuesday’s overnight low and Saturday’s daytime high, that’s a wicked 36°C temperature swing. Fingers crossed this forecast holds up!

You might also like: Forbes names Edmonton school one of Canada's best employers

These are our 6 favourite neighbourhoods in Edmonton

The City of Edmonton is hiring for so many jobs and some pay over $100K

If you are curious about how the weather this March is set to shake out in Alberta, we have the newly released forecast here.