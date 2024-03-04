Melting time: Edmonton forecast to see a 36°C temperature change soon

Although a winter storm moved into the province as we started March, the forecast suggests a big temperature change is on the way for Edmonton.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Edmonton will see a stunning turnaround in temperatures this week, with a chilly high of -16°C today with a mix of sun and cloud, before a brisk dip to an overnight low of -23°C tonight.
Tomorrow brings light snow to YEG with a daytime high of -11°C and a bitter overnight low of -25°C.
Looking ahead to the end of the work week, a gradual warmup is on the way, with daytime highs reaching zero and 3°C for Thursday and Friday, respectively.
Things really start to heat up as we hit the weekend, with Saturday holding a stunning daytime high of 11°C, followed by a lovely daytime high of 7°C for Sunday.
When you do the math between Tuesday’s overnight low and Saturday’s daytime high, that’s a wicked 36°C temperature swing. Fingers crossed this forecast holds up!
If you are curious about how the weather this March is set to shake out in Alberta, we have the newly released forecast here.