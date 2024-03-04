News

Snowmobiler dead following a collision in a wooded area in Leduc County

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Mar 4 2024, 6:14 pm
Margarita Young/Shutterstock

RCMP southwest of Edmonton say a snowmobiler is dead after going through a wooded area at a “high rate of speed” in Leduc County.

The Thorsby RCMP says Mounties received a report of a serious single off-road vehicle collision on Range Road 10 in Leduc County on March 2 just after 11 pm.

Members attended and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were already on scene. The 43-year-old male driver, a resident of Leduc County, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Thorsby RCMP’s preliminary investigation indicates the male was travelling at a high rate of speed through a wooded area when the collision occurred.

Police say they have contacted next of kin and will continue to liaise with the family and the community.

“Alberta RCMP wish to extend our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased,” the release added.

