If a wild amount of space is what you are looking for in a home, a six-bed, seven-bath mansion in Edmonton is just the home for you.

Listed for a staggering $4,710,000, the home in the Windermere neighbourhood is a complete gem.

So let’s do a little rundown on what is featured in this massive place and take a gander at the stunning photos of it. Imagine calling this place home sweet home!

You might also like: A Look Inside: $6.2M Edmonton mansion with eight bathrooms and six fireplaces (PHOTOS)

The skating rink at the ICE District is now open and it's perfect (PHOTOS)

Where to see Christmas lights in and around Edmonton (MAP)

One amazing feature about this Edmonton mansion is that every bedroom has an ensuite, so literally any room could be the main bedroom. How wild!

The elevator can take you from the walkout basement to the top floor in the blink of an eye, allowing you to wander through the home in no time.

The home also has Louis Vuitton wall tiles to elevate the elegance, and $250,000 has already been spent on two retaining walls in the back to create a blank canvas for a backyard sanctuary. If you like a little me time and to escape the pressures of life, that sounds like a need!

There are also outdoor decks on every floor of every room and an exercise room, a wet bar, a wine cellar and a theatre room in the basement, according to its listing. Party central right there!