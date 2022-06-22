CuratedOutdoors

Edmonton named a top 10 major cycling city in North America

Jun 22 2022, 9:34 pm
Carol Provins/Shutterstock

Edmonton has been named one of the best major cycling cities in all of North America, courtesy of a new ranking from PeopleForBikes.

Edmonton comes in as the seventh-best large city in the rankings and 56th out of 1,105 cities in the overall rankings.

The ranking uses a “data-driven program” to evaluate, identify, and compare the best biking cities in North America. Over 1,000 cities were rated in both Canada and the US, the largest collection of cities in the publication’s history.

PeopleForBikes says the primary goal is to focus on youth engagement and to highlight the most prominent bike networks for people looking for the best places to ride across the continent.

Montreal took home the top spot in PeopleForBike’s large city ranking.

The publication says it works with “federal, state, and local officials to make biking better for everyone.”

Edmonton scored highest in the retail category, followed by recreation and opportunity.

peopleforbikes.org

An interactive map courtesy of PeopleForBikes shows high-stress and low-stress areas for bicycling in Edmonton and can be found right here. 

