Edmonton neighbourhood ranked one of best in Canada for a night out

Alberta’s capital city is a great place to go out and grab a drink or dance, and now one Edmonton neighbourhood has been ranked one of best in Canada for a night out.
Local Nights Out ranked downtown Edmonton as the 10th best area for a night on the town in its list of the best nightlife spots across the country this week.
The rankings analyzed online postings related to restaurants, bars, theatres, karaoke joints, and comedy clubs, and ranked communities based on local businesses with glowing reviews.
Sorry, Whyte Avenue, maybe next year!
Quebec City was ranked the top city in Canada for a night out, with Edmonton as a whole landing at #8.
So where is there to check out in downtown Edmonton? We’ve compiled a short list.
Greta
Where: 10141 109 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5J 3M5
Evolution Wonderlounge
Where: 10220 103 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5J 0Y8
Home & Away
Where: 10363 104 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5J 1B9
Rocky Mountain Icehouse
Where: 10516 Jasper Avenue, Main Floor, Edmonton, AB, T5J 1Z7