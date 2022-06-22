FoodNewsBoozeCuratedTravel

Edmonton neighbourhood ranked one of best in Canada for a night out

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Jun 22 2022, 3:28 pm
Edmonton neighbourhood ranked one of best in Canada for a night out
Edmonton skyline (Laine Mitchell/Daily Hive)

Alberta’s capital city is a great place to go out and grab a drink or dance, and now one Edmonton neighbourhood has been ranked one of best in Canada for a night out.

Local Nights Out ranked downtown Edmonton as the 10th best area for a night on the town in its list of the best nightlife spots across the country this week.

The rankings analyzed online postings related to restaurants, bars, theatres, karaoke joints, and comedy clubs, and ranked communities based on local businesses with glowing reviews.

Sorry, Whyte Avenue, maybe next year!

Quebec City was ranked the top city in Canada for a night out, with Edmonton as a whole landing at #8.

So where is there to check out in downtown Edmonton? We’ve compiled a short list.

Greta

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GRETA Bar YEG (@gretabaryeg) 

Where: 10141 109 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5J 3M5

Evolution Wonderlounge

Where: 10220 103 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5J 0Y8

Home & Away

Where: 10363 104 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5J 1B9

Rocky Mountain Icehouse

Where: 10516 Jasper Avenue, Main Floor, Edmonton, AB, T5J 1Z7

