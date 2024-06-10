You could own a beautiful piece of Edmonton's history for $2.8M

A piece of Edmonton’s history with immaculate views of the city is up for grabs, and it could be yours for a pretty penny.

The George Durrand Residence, located at 10417 Saskatchewan Drive, was built in 1913 and fully restored from 2020-2023 and is currently selling for $2,790,000.

It’s listed on the market as an office building, offering unobstructed views of downtown and the river valley, plus plenty of parking and additional development land on the property.

Ian Fletcher/MaxWell Polaris

According to the Alberta Register of Historic Places, the residence is valued for its association with the Durrand family, who represented the type of professional families that began populating the then-City of Strathcona in the early 20th century.

The family was well known for its contracting business, responsible for the construction of the home as well as others in Edmonton.

“The generous proportions of this house’s interior reception spaces indicate an associated value with formal entertaining among the social and business elite of the affluent Strathcona and Edmonton communities,” the Alberta Register of Historic Places writes.

The home was later owned by Harold Gould MacDonald, founder of the H.G. MacDonald Company of contractors, responsible for work including the Northwest Utilites Building in downtown Edmonton.

The building boasts 4,397 square feet of space, including a developed basement, enclosed deck, and sunroom.

We love these beautiful stained glass doors that greet you as you step inside the home.

There are seven offices, a loft/boardroom, a kitchen, plus four more offices in the basement.

“This is a perfect opportunity for an owner/user that appreciates the River Valley, City views and historic charm,” the listing says.