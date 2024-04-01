Real EstateUrbanizedEdmonton Homes

A huge 20-suite Edmonton apartment building is for sale for $2.75M

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Apr 1 2024, 5:22 pm
If you’re looking for an apartment but can’t settle on just one — and happen to have some incredibly deep pockets — you’re in luck because an entire apartment building is for sale in Edmonton right now.

Located at 12940 95A Street in the Killarney neighbourhood, the Cambridge Arms apartment building touts 26,700 square feet of living space and 20 suites.

It’s a two-and-a-half-storey walk-up, wood-frame construction building with balconies, and was built in 1965.

Parking is surface and paved, with a total of 20 spots available.

The suite is a mix of six studio suites, five one-bedroom suites, and nine two-bedroom suites, with recent renovations including an upgraded parking lot and siding, per its listing.

