The City of Edmonton is hiring for tons of jobs and some pay over $100K

Looking to switch careers and make good money at a new gig? You’re in luck: the City of Edmonton is hiring for a ton of jobs right now, and some pay more than $100,000 per year.

The City of Edmonton has hundreds of jobs available, from full-time and part-time to contract work, and some provide outstanding benefits. There’s something for everyone, too, with open positions ranging from equipment operators to peace officers to senior scientists.

Here are some jobs you can grab at the City of Edmonton that pay a pretty penny.

Utilities engineer

Who should apply: As a utilities engineer, your job will be to support the development of new policies and programs to support the City’s goals of emissions reductions and renewable energy.

Salary: $75,966 to $108,522 per year

Recreation program assistant for golf

Who should apply: Do you know a thing or two about golf and want to work outdoors this summer? The City of Edmonton is hiring a recreation program assistant to provide a top-tier experience to junior golfers at the Victoria Golf Course.

Salary: $20.59 to $25.44 per hour

Dispatch clerk

Who should apply: In this position, you’d help keep the City running by receiving and responding to roadway maintenance, occupational health and safety-related concerns from 311, and a variety of other key duties.

Salary: $25.45 to $31.91 per hour

Program manager, inspections and compliance

Who should apply: This role would be suitable for someone adept at managing inspections and compliance initiatives and is committed to supporting the City of Edmonton zoning and drainage bylaws.

Salary: $87,151 to $124,502 per year

Transit peace officer

Who should apply: Those looking to help maintain a safe, secure, welcoming, and inclusive environment for passengers throughout the City of Edmonton. As a transit peace officer, you’ll respond to various situations that occur daily on the Edmonton Transit Service property.

Salary: $80,252 to $88,919 per year

Director, planning and delivery branch

Who should apply: Reporting directly to the executive director of the Edmonton Police Information Technology Division, you’d be responsible for overseeing project management and delivery while mentoring project management teams, optimizing portfolio performance, and maintaining effective governance frameworks.

Salary: $117,288 to $184,867

Customer service representative

Who should apply: This role is located within the Animal Care and Control Centre. If you enjoy working with the public and animals and know how to provide excellent customer service and education, this may be the position for you.

Salary: $22.36 to $27.76 per hour

Zoo veterinarian

Who should apply: Veterinarians interested in providing professional health services at the Edmonton Valley Zoo and the John Janzen Nature Centre should apply for this role. As the veterinarian, you will provide mentorship, guidance, information and direction to the Zoo and other City staff in all zoo animal health and welfare matters and serve as a subject matter expert for sharing information with visitors.

Salary: $54.31 to $77.58 per hour

