Where to eat a festive holiday feast in Edmonton this year
Dec 11 2023, 11:50 pm
Some things change, but not wanting to make and clean up an elaborate holiday dinner is not one of those things.
Luckily, many top-notch Calgary restaurants are offering Christmas Eve dinners and Christmas Day brunch and dinner services, and this is your list to pick the one you want to head to.
Here are some awesome restaurants in Calgary serving holiday meals this year.
Christmas Eve dinner (December 24)
- Fairmont Hotel Macdonald
- L2 Grill
- The Kitchen (River Cree Resort & Casino)
- Italia (River Cree Resort & Casino)
- Tap 25 (River Cree Resort & Casino)
- Braven (JW Marriott)
Christmas Day brunch (December 25)
Christmas dinner (December 25)
- Fairmont Hotel Macdonald
- L2 Grill
- The Kitchen (River Cree Resort & Casino)
- Italia (River Cree Resort & Casino)
- Braven (JW Marriott)